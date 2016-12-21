University Heights City Council, mayo...

University Heights City Council, mayor disagree on process for home's demolition

City Council wants a long-vacant home to be demolished within the next 60 days, but Mayor Susan Infeld believes that waiting to take action might prove more beneficial to all concerned. At the University Heights City Council meeting of Dec. 19, the subject of seeking funding for demolition of a nuisance home at 3505 Tullamore Road was a topic of discussion.

