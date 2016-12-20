Trump voters: Republicans need to cha...

Trump voters: Republicans need to change DC a " and probably their policies, too

Donald Trump holds up a Green Bay Packers jersey presented to him by Speaker Paul Ryan at a 'Thank You Tour' rally at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center in West Allis, Wisconsin, on Dec. 13. There are infinite what-ifs swirling around the results of last month's election, as is probably to be expected given the tight vote margin by which Donald Trump won his electoral college victory. What if FBI director James Comey hadn't sent that letter? What if Hillary Clinton had spent more time in Michigan? What if it hadn't been Clinton at all at the top of the ticket? What if, what if, what if? That third question may bubble back to the top of the conversation this week, thanks to a new poll from NBC News and the Wall Street Journal.

