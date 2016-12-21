Trump image will join DC mural, resta...

Trump image will join DC mural, restaurant says

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: CBS Atlanta

There's a restaurant in Washington that has a mural featuring the last 11 U.S. presidents. So when Donald Trump is officially sworn in, will he join his predecessors on the mural? If you've driven through the Adams Morgan neighborhood, you might have noticed the mural.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Atlanta.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who will win 2 hr Donald duck Von T... 2
Why cant the coward elect speak directly to the... 2 hr Donald duck Von T... 38
Republicans used to be concerned for hacking th... 2 hr Donald duck Von T... 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr I despise most pe... 20,759
News Charles Rangel at peace leaving Capitol Hill am... 3 hr Bubblesss9793 9
Lets talk about the Clinton Foundation 3 hr Donald duck Von T... 10
Republicans suddenly love Russia 4 hr Go Blue Forever 20
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,719 • Total comments across all topics: 277,489,727

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC