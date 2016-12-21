'This neighborhood trusts women': Mike Pence faces...
Residents in the predominantly democratic town of Chevy Chase, Maryland are relying on a classic method of protest to express displeasure with their newest neighbor, Vice-president elect Mike Pence: lawn signs. Pence and his family recently rented a 5-bedroom house in Chevy Chase, an affluent suburb of Washington, D.C., where over 71 percent of voters identify as Democrats, DCist reports .
