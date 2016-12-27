This isn't actually the Hunger Games. Photograph by Murray Close via Lionsgate Films.

This isn't actually the Hunger Games....

In the last seven weeks the Republican Party has calcified around its new leader, President-elect Donald Trump . The organized opposition to what looks like the most far-right administration in recent memory is, well, not really that organized yet.

