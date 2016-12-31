The Tile Shop Opens First Retail Showroom in Washington, D.C.

The historic neighborhood of Tenleytown is the home of the first Washington, D.C. retail showroom for The Tile Shop , a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles. The 10,400-square foot store, at 4530 Wisconsin Avenue NW - is an inviting retail showroom offering homeowners and trade professionals an exceptional design experience with a variety of more than 4,000 high-quality tile designs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.