The Tile Shop Opens First Retail Showroom in Washington, D.C.
The historic neighborhood of Tenleytown is the home of the first Washington, D.C. retail showroom for The Tile Shop , a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles. The 10,400-square foot store, at 4530 Wisconsin Avenue NW - is an inviting retail showroom offering homeowners and trade professionals an exceptional design experience with a variety of more than 4,000 high-quality tile designs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lets talk about the Clinton Foundation
|12 min
|Guest
|11
|Will the CIA take care of Trump?
|1 hr
|truth be known
|1
|Who will win
|3 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|2
|Why cant the coward elect speak directly to the...
|4 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|38
|Republicans used to be concerned for hacking th...
|4 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,759
|Charles Rangel at peace leaving Capitol Hill am...
|4 hr
|Bubblesss9793
|9
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC