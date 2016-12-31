The Tile Shop Opens First Retail Show...

The Tile Shop Opens First Retail Showroom in Washington, D.C.

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

The historic neighborhood of Tenleytown is the home of the first Washington, D.C. retail showroom for The Tile Shop , a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles. The 10,400-square foot store, at 4530 Wisconsin Avenue NW - is an inviting retail showroom offering homeowners and trade professionals an exceptional design experience with a variety of more than 4,000 high-quality tile designs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lets talk about the Clinton Foundation 12 min Guest 11
Will the CIA take care of Trump? 1 hr truth be known 1
Who will win 3 hr Donald duck Von T... 2
Why cant the coward elect speak directly to the... 4 hr Donald duck Von T... 38
Republicans used to be concerned for hacking th... 4 hr Donald duck Von T... 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr I despise most pe... 20,759
News Charles Rangel at peace leaving Capitol Hill am... 4 hr Bubblesss9793 9
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,255 • Total comments across all topics: 277,491,420

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC