The Shaw Bijou slashes prices two months after opening. Photograph courtesy of the Shaw Bijou
Nearly two months after opening, the Shaw Bijou is cutting the price of its prix-fixe in half. Previously, a ticketed 13-course tasting went for $185 per person .
