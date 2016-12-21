Thatcher's resignation shocked US and USSR, files show
Margaret Thatcher's resignation as British prime minister provoked tears in Washington and consternation in Moscow, according to a secret Downing Street file released on Friday. Henry Kissinger rang Downing Street "in a very emotional state" saying her decision to resign was "worse than a death in the family", while Thatcher's closest adviser, Charles Powell, told the US national security adviser, General Brent Scowcroft, that her departure was "a sad commentary on standards of loyalty in politics".
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why cant the coward elect speak directly to the...
|2 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|36
|Charles Rangel at peace leaving Capitol Hill am...
|6 min
|Bubblesss9793
|9
|Lets talk about the Clinton Foundation
|11 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|10
|Republicans suddenly love Russia
|1 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|20
|Obamas love intrest
|1 hr
|Aponi
|3
|More demos are felons
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|19
|Selma March inspiration for Obama's conception
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC