Thatcher's resignation shocked US and USSR, files show

Margaret Thatcher's resignation as British prime minister provoked tears in Washington and consternation in Moscow, according to a secret Downing Street file released on Friday. Henry Kissinger rang Downing Street "in a very emotional state" saying her decision to resign was "worse than a death in the family", while Thatcher's closest adviser, Charles Powell, told the US national security adviser, General Brent Scowcroft, that her departure was "a sad commentary on standards of loyalty in politics".

