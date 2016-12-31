Skywatch: Beautiful planets and shooting stars
Venus and Mars loiter in the west-southwestern sky after sunset. The vibrant Venus, a spectacular beacon at -4.4 magnitude gets more luminous toward January's end, and the dimmer, red Mars at 0.9 magnitude becomes slightly less bright.
