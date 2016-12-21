Saudi Arabia Planning to Sell 49% of Aramco, Eqtisadiah Says
Saudi Arabia is planning to sell almost half of Saudi Arabian Oil Co., the world's largest oil company, al-Eqtisadiah reported. A 49 percent stake will be sold within 10 years, according to the Riyadh-based newspaper, which cites an unidentified senior government official.
