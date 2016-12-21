Ronda Rich: Power of spending Christmas at home with family
The season began always the week after Thanksgiving when the director of our church's Christmas play handed out the pageant parts. I always got the biggest part, because I enjoyed memorizing while the rest of the kids preferred making better use of their time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|God has HAD ENOUGH with America and has handed ...
|3 min
|Preacher
|11
|President elect dope tells Pakistan that it's a...
|35 min
|Not my President
|23
|Boeing pledges to cut costs
|3 hr
|Not my President
|5
|Tracking WAPO normalization of idiotville
|5 hr
|Not my President
|18
|Trump doesnÂ’t honor his own announced motto
|5 hr
|Not my President
|1
|Republicans suddenly love Russia
|5 hr
|Not my President
|8
|Von Tramp family turning the country into their...
|5 hr
|Not my President
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC