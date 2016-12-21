Obama's UN betrayal of Israel is only the tip of the iceberg
President Obama's been exercising a scorched earth policy as he retreats to the public sector. Not just the UN vote, but he also banned oil exploration in the Atlantic and Alaskan waters.
