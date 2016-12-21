Obama's last month: 'Obamacare' huddl...

Obama's last month: 'Obamacare' huddle, Chicago speech

7 hrs ago

In this photo taken Dec. 16, 2016, President Barack Obama speaks during a news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. President Barack Obama will strategize next week with Democratic lawmakers about how to prevent Republicans from destroying his Affordable Care Act.

World War 3 to begin soon 9 min Obama could have WON 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 min Obama could have WON 20,758
More demos are felons 1 hr Woody Spancker 15
Obamas Kenyan grandfather tortured by the British 2 hr Taylor 2
Obamas love intrest 2 hr Aponi 1
Selma March inspiration for Obama's conception 3 hr Aponi 1
Democrat Lacey 3 hr Empathetic 1
