Obama's last month: 'Obamacare' huddle, Chicago speech
In this photo taken Dec. 16, 2016, President Barack Obama speaks during a news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. President Barack Obama will strategize next week with Democratic lawmakers about how to prevent Republicans from destroying his Affordable Care Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World War 3 to begin soon
|9 min
|Obama could have WON
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 min
|Obama could have WON
|20,758
|More demos are felons
|1 hr
|Woody Spancker
|15
|Obamas Kenyan grandfather tortured by the British
|2 hr
|Taylor
|2
|Obamas love intrest
|2 hr
|Aponi
|1
|Selma March inspiration for Obama's conception
|3 hr
|Aponi
|1
|Democrat Lacey
|3 hr
|Empathetic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC