Obamacare Repeal Tops Republican Agen...

Obamacare Repeal Tops Republican Agenda for 2017

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Washington is bracing for a burst of legislative activity at the start of 2017. Topping the agenda for the Republican party, which will control both houses of Congress and the White House, is a full assault on President Barack Obama's health care law, his signature domestic achievement that has dramatically reduced the number of uninsured Americans but failed to keep the cost of health care premiums in check.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Even Garth Brooks is snubbing Von Tramp 2 hr Not my President 1
Why cant the coward elect speak directly to the... 2 hr Not my President 10
People are noticing the coward elect and his hy... 2 hr Not my President 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr hillbilly jim 20,746
Trump for President, He will win. watch Sun Zeke The Pinhead 377
News Angie Goff | Traffic Anchor (Apr '08) Dec 24 Lynn Czarny of Ma... 9
Tracking WAPO normalization of idiotville Dec 24 Not my President 20
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,635 • Total comments across all topics: 277,358,343

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC