Obamacare Repeal Tops Republican Agenda for 2017
Washington is bracing for a burst of legislative activity at the start of 2017. Topping the agenda for the Republican party, which will control both houses of Congress and the White House, is a full assault on President Barack Obama's health care law, his signature domestic achievement that has dramatically reduced the number of uninsured Americans but failed to keep the cost of health care premiums in check.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Even Garth Brooks is snubbing Von Tramp
|2 hr
|Not my President
|1
|Why cant the coward elect speak directly to the...
|2 hr
|Not my President
|10
|People are noticing the coward elect and his hy...
|2 hr
|Not my President
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Sun
|Zeke The Pinhead
|377
|Angie Goff | Traffic Anchor (Apr '08)
|Dec 24
|Lynn Czarny of Ma...
|9
|Tracking WAPO normalization of idiotville
|Dec 24
|Not my President
|20
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC