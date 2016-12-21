Next 25 Articles

While appearing on Fox Business today to express criticism of Secretary of State John Kerry's speech on Israel, famed law professor Alan Dershowitz insisted that if the Democratic National Committee went with a certain choice for its leadership, he'd no longer call himself a Democrat. Speaking to host Sandra Smith, Dershowitz slammed the possibility of Rep. Keith Ellison being named the new DNC Chairman, pointing to Ellison's association with the Nation of Islam's Louis Farrakhan, who is well-known for his anti-Semitic views.

