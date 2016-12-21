Missing DC Yoga Teacher Found Dead; Suspect in Custody
Police in Washington, D.C., are asking for the public's help as they investigate the death of a yoga instructor and actress whose body was found overnight in her car after she went missing Christmas Day. A suspect is in custody, D.C. Chief of Police Peter Newsham said at a news conference Tuesday morning, but he urged the public to help authorities piece together the suspect's whereabouts on Monday.
