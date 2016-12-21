Local JSA's enjoy opportunity in DC
Demelio Tua and Uila Lefiti are pictured with their chaperone Tapuitea McMullin and Director of the DOI's Office of Insular Affairs Nikolao Pula in Washington DC, where Tua and Lefiti are participating in the JSA Winter Congress 2014. [courtesy photo] Demelio Tua and Uila Lefiti, the two local students representing American Samoa in the Junior Statesmen of America's Winter Congress in Washington DC arrived safely in the nation's capital with their chaperone Tapuitea McMullin this past Wednesday.
