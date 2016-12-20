Kuwaitis Chose Trump Hotel, But Not After Pressure: Ambassador
The Kuwaiti embassy plans to hold its national-day celebration in February at the new Trump International Hotel Washington D.C. -- but only because it's a cool new venue, the country's ambassador to the U.S. says. Ambassador Salem Al-Sabah denied a report that the choice of hotel was made after the embassy was pressured by President-elect Donald Trump's business managers.
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|God has HAD ENOUGH with America and has handed ...
|9 min
|Preacher
|11
|President elect dope tells Pakistan that it's a...
|42 min
|Not my President
|23
|Boeing pledges to cut costs
|3 hr
|Not my President
|5
|Tracking WAPO normalization of idiotville
|5 hr
|Not my President
|18
|Trump doesnÂ’t honor his own announced motto
|5 hr
|Not my President
|1
|Republicans suddenly love Russia
|5 hr
|Not my President
|8
|Von Tramp family turning the country into their...
|5 hr
|Not my President
|3
