Kuwaitis Chose Trump Hotel, But Not After Pressure: Ambassador

The Kuwaiti embassy plans to hold its national-day celebration in February at the new Trump International Hotel Washington D.C. -- but only because it's a cool new venue, the country's ambassador to the U.S. says. Ambassador Salem Al-Sabah denied a report that the choice of hotel was made after the embassy was pressured by President-elect Donald Trump's business managers.

