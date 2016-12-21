Jason Lewis goes to Washington - and now has to govern
Incoming Republican U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis made his career as a provocative talk-radio personality who seemed to relish holding court on the fringes of the political mainstream. On any given day, he could offer up inflammatory comments about slavery or assert that unmarried women just want government to pay for their birth control.
