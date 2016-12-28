January 2017: What Does Donald Trump ...

January 2017: What Does Donald Trump Mean for Washington?

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Washingtonian.com

As the nation prepares to inaugurate the 45th president, Washington is nervous: how might a Donald Trump administration impact the city we love? In this special section, we take a look at what might be in store for our region. Plus: how to enjoy-or avoid-inauguration weekend, a first family with surprisingly robust local ties, and 29 names you'll hear a lot of in the next four years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama nominating Comey as FBI director Friday (Jun '13) 1 hr Adolph Trumpler 26
God has HAD ENOUGH with America and has handed ... 2 hr Preacher 12
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr I despise most pe... 20,750
I want to thank Donald Trump 4 hr Piel 3
Trump for President, America is going down in f... 4 hr Obama would have WON 2
No hope that Michelle Obama will ever become Pr... 6 hr Prophecy 1
snapcash for nudess (Jun '16) 6 hr x0briana0 22
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,944 • Total comments across all topics: 277,417,685

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC