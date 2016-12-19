Ivanka Trumpa s scoping-out-Washington tour included a visit to the George Town Club

It's still unclear what roles future first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, will play in a Donald Trump administration, but they're already scoping out what life might be like in Washington in preparation for a possible move from Manhattan. According to a person with knowledge of the visit, the couple was on a kicking-the-tires tour the weekend before last that included a stop at the George Town Club on Sunday.

