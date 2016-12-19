Former a Todaya co-host Billy Bush hits Georgetown SoulCycle
Hey, isn't that a Billy Bush, the former "Today" show co-host who lost his job after That Donald Trump Video , sweating it out at SoulCycle in Georgetown on Monday? Bush had a private class with in-demand trainer Kathleen Kulikowski, a spy tells us. Afterward, Bush posted an Instagram pic , using a hashtag that many Washington holiday partygoers might second: "#dryjanuarycantcomefastenough."
