FBI arrests D.C. bomb hoax suspect, he says calls were for fun
The FBI captured a Washington, D.C., man accused of a series of disruptive bomb threats against Union Station, the D.C. Metrorail system and an area near the White House for his own amusement and entertainment. The threats include a bomb hoax that shuttered Union Station and disrupted Amtrak and the region's transit train service in July.
