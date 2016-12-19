Enlightened, Inc. And Menkiti Group C...

Enlightened, Inc. And Menkiti Group Chosen For MLK Gateway Development Project

MGCP proposed a 100% commercial project across three sites at this marquee intersection with a total of over 50,500 sf of new development. This will include over 28,500 sf of commercial office space and nearly 22,000 sf of restaurant, grocery, and retail space.

