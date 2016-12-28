Driver charged with second-degree mur...

Driver charged with second-degree murder in fatal October red-light run

A man who D.C. police said was driving a car that ran a red light and slammed into a Metrobus on Oct. 12 in Southeast Washington, killing a passenger in the car, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder, according to authorities. The suspect was identified as Lawrence Dukes, 26, of Northeast Washington.

