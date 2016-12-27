Deaf woman is killed in Northwest Washington hit-and-run
All underground Metro stations will offer free wireless Internet for passengers by the end of 2018 under a program set to launch in the summer, Metro officials announced Tuesday. In August, Metro started a pilot program to test a public WiFi system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More demos are felons
|1 min
|Not my President
|9
|Not my president admits to being a liar
|32 min
|Aponi
|2
|LEGACY President Obama
|2 hr
|Hugh Damright
|5
|Predicted; Full national collapse, military dic...
|5 hr
|Preacher
|64
|Aponi should simply get a life of her own
|8 hr
|Aponi
|8
|Another day another btazen LIE comes out of Von...
|13 hr
|kyman
|2
|Why cant the coward elect speak directly to the...
|16 hr
|Not my President
|19
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC