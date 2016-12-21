D.C. rents down 3.2 percent from this time last year
While Washington, D.C. having the sixth most expensive rents in the nation might not seem like something to be proud of, there is a silver lining; rents for one-bedroom units have dropped 3.2 percent overall in the past year, according to Zumper . Not every D.C. neighborhood has dropped in prices.
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|God has HAD ENOUGH with America and has handed ...
|8 min
|Preacher
|11
|President elect dope tells Pakistan that it's a...
|41 min
|Not my President
|23
|Boeing pledges to cut costs
|3 hr
|Not my President
|5
|Tracking WAPO normalization of idiotville
|5 hr
|Not my President
|18
|Trump doesnÂ’t honor his own announced motto
|5 hr
|Not my President
|1
|Republicans suddenly love Russia
|5 hr
|Not my President
|8
|Von Tramp family turning the country into their...
|5 hr
|Not my President
|3
