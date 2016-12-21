CWAers Join Women's March on Washington
On January 21, more than 300 CWAers will be a part of a huge demonstration and march in Washington, D.C., bringing together supporters from across the country to stand together for women's rights, safety, and families. The Women's March on Washington is expected to draw over 200,000 women for a peaceful protest of the incoming administration.
