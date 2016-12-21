Community Activist Launches Two New African American History Tours in Washington, DC

Washington, DC - "Breaking into the tour market of DC is not easy when you're trying to get people to #seemoreofdc and truly enjoy what we have to offer here, and your information is about Black people," says Donald Folden. Folden via his company, Capital Buddy Tours, has just launched 2 new African American history tours in the city - The DC Underground Railroad Tour and The DC Black History Night Tour .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekend.