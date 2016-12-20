Christmas Cookie Cocktails: Nice, Nau...

Christmas Cookie Cocktails: Nice, Naughty Drinks For (21+) Boys And Girls

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: National Public Radio

The Snow Angels, Ice Skating, Cookie Dough & Snuggles cocktail is served in a Santa Claus mug at Miracle on Seventh Street, a pop-up holiday cocktail bar in Washington, D.C. The cocktail contains butter-washed vodka, coffee liqueur, crA me de cacao, hazelnut liqueur, half-and-half and salt. It's served with a little ball of egg-free cookie dough as garnish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
God has HAD ENOUGH with America and has handed ... 9 min Preacher 11
President elect dope tells Pakistan that it's a... 41 min Not my President 23
Boeing pledges to cut costs 3 hr Not my President 5
Tracking WAPO normalization of idiotville 5 hr Not my President 18
Trump doesnÂ’t honor his own announced motto 5 hr Not my President 1
Republicans suddenly love Russia 5 hr Not my President 8
Von Tramp family turning the country into their... 5 hr Not my President 3
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,700 • Total comments across all topics: 277,252,511

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC