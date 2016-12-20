Christmas Cookie Cocktails: Nice, Naughty Drinks For (21+) Boys And Girls

The Snow Angels, Ice Skating, Cookie Dough & Snuggles cocktail is served in a Santa Claus mug at Miracle on Seventh Street, a pop-up holiday cocktail bar in Washington, D.C. The cocktail contains butter-washed vodka, coffee liqueur, crA me de cacao, hazelnut liqueur, half-and-half and salt. It's served with a little ball of egg-free cookie dough as garnish.

