Charles Rangel at peace leaving Capit...

Charles Rangel at peace leaving Capitol Hill amid political strife: 'It's time to get out'

There are 5 comments on the Washington Times story from 15 hrs ago, titled Charles Rangel at peace leaving Capitol Hill amid political strife: 'It's time to get out'. In it, Washington Times reports that:

As he packed up his offices on Capitol Hill one final time, Rep. Charles B. Rangel reflected on the divisions in Washington and the political strife cleaving the American electorate. "I did not ever think about leaving.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

154,917

Paris

#1 6 hrs ago
I hope they have the song "ANOTHERONE BITES THE DUST" on the Capital speaker system.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Aponi

Melbourne, FL

#2 5 hrs ago
I agree he was a disgrace.
Wasn't he the one that they found bribe money in his freezer
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Abdicate Now Fool

Bronx, NY

#3 5 hrs ago
I'll be at peace when King Obama vacates Barackingham Palace, January 20th at twelve noon.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Aponi

Melbourne, FL

#4 5 hrs ago
I thank you was found guilty of 11 counts of Ethics violations probably one of not my president Heroes.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

inbred Genius

Since: Oct 08

25,521

Atlanta, GA

#5 4 hrs ago
i don't blame him for that big smile, he pulled on over on the man..all those years of doing nothing, and now a pension for life.....
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bama 17 min Don Feducci 11
Von Tramp conman pulls same graft again idiots ... 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 2
Why cant the coward elect speak directly to the... 3 hr Donald duck Von T... 29
Who will win 6 hr Aponi 1
Barack Obama Sucks the Sweat off of a Dead Man'... (Nov '14) 6 hr Dog Man 38
Cops GOOD Robbers BAD (Nov '14) 6 hr Dog Man 19
Another day another btazen LIE comes out of Von... 6 hr Donald duck Von T... 15
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,604 • Total comments across all topics: 277,460,092

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC