Charles Rangel at peace leaving Capitol Hill amid political strife: 'It's time to get out'
There are 5 comments on the Washington Times story from 15 hrs ago, titled Charles Rangel at peace leaving Capitol Hill amid political strife: 'It's time to get out'. In it, Washington Times reports that:
As he packed up his offices on Capitol Hill one final time, Rep. Charles B. Rangel reflected on the divisions in Washington and the political strife cleaving the American electorate. "I did not ever think about leaving.
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
154,917
Paris
#1 6 hrs ago
I hope they have the song "ANOTHERONE BITES THE DUST" on the Capital speaker system.
#2 5 hrs ago
I agree he was a disgrace.
Wasn't he the one that they found bribe money in his freezer
#3 5 hrs ago
I'll be at peace when King Obama vacates Barackingham Palace, January 20th at twelve noon.
#4 5 hrs ago
I thank you was found guilty of 11 counts of Ethics violations probably one of not my president Heroes.
Since: Oct 08
25,521
#5 4 hrs ago
i don't blame him for that big smile, he pulled on over on the man..all those years of doing nothing, and now a pension for life.....
