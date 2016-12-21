Billionaires, Generals Predominate in...

Billionaires, Generals Predominate in Trump's Proposed Cabinet

17 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is naming an unprecedented number of generals and billionaire business executives to his proposed Cabinet, raising eyebrows on Capitol Hill and beyond. Trump's proposed inner circle will feature at least three generals, including retired Marine General James Mattis to lead the Pentagon.

