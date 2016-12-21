Army colonel faces sentencing after c...

Army colonel faces sentencing after child porn conviction

An Army colonel who worked at the U.S. Army War College is scheduled to be sentenced in Pennsylvania on child pornography charges. Col. Robert Rice was convicted in May of possession and distribution of child pornography.

