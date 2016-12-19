An HGTV show is coming to D.C.
The nation's capital doesn't usually get film crews in the city, but, next month, a new HGTV show will make its premiere. The show, D.C. Flippers, will run its pilot episode on January 8 at 2 p.m. EST.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|God has HAD ENOUGH with America and has handed ...
|9 min
|Preacher
|11
|President elect dope tells Pakistan that it's a...
|42 min
|Not my President
|23
|Boeing pledges to cut costs
|3 hr
|Not my President
|5
|Tracking WAPO normalization of idiotville
|5 hr
|Not my President
|18
|Trump doesnÂ’t honor his own announced motto
|5 hr
|Not my President
|1
|Republicans suddenly love Russia
|5 hr
|Not my President
|8
|Von Tramp family turning the country into their...
|5 hr
|Not my President
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC