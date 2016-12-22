a Tis the season for champagne and charity: Whata s on Washington VIPsa holiday wish lists
Maybe the Christmas spirit can't be bought at a big box store, but a present never hurt anyone. For the third year in a row the Reliable Source asked a few of D.C.'s big names to reveal what they hope to receive this holiday season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|39 min
|Zeke The Pinhead
|377
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|45 min
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|Why cant the coward elect speak directly to the...
|48 min
|Zeke The Pinhead
|5
|Angie Goff | Traffic Anchor (Apr '08)
|19 hr
|Lynn Czarny of Ma...
|9
|Tracking WAPO normalization of idiotville
|23 hr
|Not my President
|20
|Aponi should simply get a life of her own
|23 hr
|Not my President
|1
|Trump doesnÂ’t honor his own announced motto
|23 hr
|Not my President
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC