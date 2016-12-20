A holiday haul: Reindeer and wreath among items taken from downtown office
The items - some festive - seem an odd assortment for a burglary: a decorative reindeer, a wreath and a table lamp. But those are the things D.C. police said were taken the evening of Dec. 11 from the One Lafayette Center office building in downtown Washington, a few blocks south of Dupont Circle.
