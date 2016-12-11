A celebrity guide to supporting environmental activists without stealing the spotlight
Celebrities stormed North Dakota this year in support of a movement to block the Dakota Access Pipeline and protect the land and water of the Standing Rock Sioux. Mark Ruffalo, Susan Sarandon, and other movie stars made appearances at what began in April as a small camp on the Standing Rock reservation and eventually sprawled into a movement that drew thousands of activists.
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|39 min
|Zeke The Pinhead
|377
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|45 min
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|Why cant the coward elect speak directly to the...
|49 min
|Zeke The Pinhead
|5
|Angie Goff | Traffic Anchor (Apr '08)
|19 hr
|Lynn Czarny of Ma...
|9
|Tracking WAPO normalization of idiotville
|23 hr
|Not my President
|20
|Aponi should simply get a life of her own
|23 hr
|Not my President
|1
|Trump doesnÂ’t honor his own announced motto
|23 hr
|Not my President
|2
