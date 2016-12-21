9 last-minute Obama moves to stymie Trump's agenda
NOVEMBER 10: U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with President-elect Donald Trump following a meeting in the Oval Office November 10, 2016 in Washington, DC. Trump is scheduled to meet with members of the Republican leadership in Congress later today on Capitol Hill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More demos are felons
|1 hr
|Piel
|16
|Democrat Lacey
|3 hr
|Piel
|2
|World War 3 to begin soon
|3 hr
|Piel
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Obama could have WON
|20,758
|Obamas Kenyan grandfather tortured by the British
|7 hr
|Taylor
|2
|Obamas love intrest
|7 hr
|Aponi
|1
|Selma March inspiration for Obama's conception
|8 hr
|Aponi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC