CHAIR OF OHIO STATE'S AG ENGEERING PROGRAM LISTS TOP SEVEN PRECISION AG TECHNOLOGIES Jun. 12, 2017 Farm and Dairy magazine reports: Precision agriculture and agricultural technology have come a long way in the past five to 10 years. According to Scott Shearer, chair of Ohio State's College of Food, Agriculture and Biological Engineering, there are a lot of technologies that have made money for farmers, but every farm is different.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.