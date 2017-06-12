Chair Of Ohio State's Ag Engeering Pr...

Chair Of Ohio State's Ag Engeering Program Lists Top Seven Precision Ag Technologies

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: Agri Marketing

CHAIR OF OHIO STATE'S AG ENGEERING PROGRAM LISTS TOP SEVEN PRECISION AG TECHNOLOGIES Jun. 12, 2017 Farm and Dairy magazine reports: Precision agriculture and agricultural technology have come a long way in the past five to 10 years. According to Scott Shearer, chair of Ohio State's College of Food, Agriculture and Biological Engineering, there are a lot of technologies that have made money for farmers, but every farm is different.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Court House Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
J. Roberts is out 16 min Jroberts4989 11
Molli molly Howard or gault 1 hr Fatfriendisfunny 6
Mindy edwards 1 hr Wow 2
Court House 3 hr 1inpoo2ingoo 15
Shannen royer fatty 4 hr Courtney 31
Josh Roberts. Where is he at now 5 hr Reply 2
Who is Guy who drives Red Charger 5 hr Curious 1
See all Washington Court House Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Court House Forum Now

Washington Court House Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington Court House Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Libya
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Washington Court ...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,565 • Total comments across all topics: 281,780,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC