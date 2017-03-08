Overdose victims charged with 'inducing panic' under new law in Ohio
A newly implemented policy that lets police in central Ohio criminally charge drug users who survive non-fatal overdoses is gaining steam across the state. Authorities in the city of Washington Court House started charging overdose survivors in February with "inducing panic," a misdemeanor, and had issued seven summonses as of March 2, an ABC affiliate in Columbus reported last week.
