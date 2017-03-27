Overdose survivors in this Ohio city face misdemeanor charge
A southwest Ohio community is trying to fight the heroin epidemic by bringing a misdemeanor charge against drug users who are revived by emergency responders using an overdose antidote. Chief Brian Hottinger says Washington Court House police in February began citing people with inducing panic if responders revive them with naloxone.
