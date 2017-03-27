Ohio Town Confronts Heroin Epidemic w...

Ohio Town Confronts Heroin Epidemic with Misdemeanor Charges

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: WNYC-AM New York

An Ohio community is trying to fight the heroin epidemic by bringing a misdemeanor charges against drug users who overdose and are are revived by emergency responders using an antidote. When it comes to overdose deaths, Ohio leads the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Court House Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bluestone 26 min marcus 32
But here pay here 7 hr Cars 3
Best places to work in wch? 8 hr SeekingAmy 18
Kim Yambor. Manager at national cash adavance ... 9 hr weirdo 4
Rose Huffmen 11 hr Rex 2
Dominque parker sims 22 hr marcus 28
danny Crawford (Aug '16) Sat Sissy 15
See all Washington Court House Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Court House Forum Now

Washington Court House Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington Court House Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Washington Court ...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,352 • Total comments across all topics: 280,007,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC