Accident leads to power outage, school closings -
A Washington Courthouse man slid into a utility pole off near London Schools early Friday morning. The downed pole led to power outages at the schools, St. Patrick School and several residences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Court House Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is Washington Courthouse such a dump?
|13 min
|YourMomSucksDickA...
|3
|No, Gigi Seitz Evans
|35 min
|Jacob
|2
|Kellie Herron
|38 min
|YourMomSucksDickA...
|13
|Derek myers
|1 hr
|YouAreWelfareTrash
|16
|Brook Graff
|5 hr
|poosay
|5
|Kendra Ervin (May '15)
|5 hr
|digglberry
|6
|MissAmberSue
|6 hr
|Kellie herron rea...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Washington Court House Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC