J.D. Equipment announced promotions

J.D. Equipment announced promotions

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Madison Press

Ben Butcher has been promoted to Agricultural Sales Director and will lead JD Equipment's strategy and execution for all agricultural equipment sales. He began his career with JD Equipment in 2009 as an equipment salesman and was promoted to manage the Marion Store in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Court House Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Taylor gray 1 hr Annon 3
Randal thomas 1 hr Wannabe13579 20
Debra Collins of 740 E Market St 2 hr Just-Say-N 3
Drugs 2 hr Boss 1
Danielle camp 2 hr Annon 32
Dominque parker sims 3 hr Aimee 6
Wright 3 hr location 18
See all Washington Court House Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Court House Forum Now

Washington Court House Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington Court House Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Washington Court ...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,314 • Total comments across all topics: 278,656,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC