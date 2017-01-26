Deer Creek Daisies hold organizational meeting
The Deer Creek Daisies met for their organizational meeting on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Our Place Restaurant in Washington Court House. Typically this meeting requires members to drive on snow-covered roads to the destination, but not this year.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Court House Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danielle camp
|16 min
|LocalA55B1tch
|9
|Preschool in jeff or courthouse that isn't welf...
|39 min
|Right
|6
|Jay Wilson
|1 hr
|Toughguy
|1
|Amber Renee
|2 hr
|KrazyKat95
|22
|Kyle Wilson is a piece of trash with the superf...
|2 hr
|KrazyKat95
|1
|boys baseball question
|3 hr
|Amanda
|11
|GameStop Girl
|11 hr
|Mercy
|8
