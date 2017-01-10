Bob and Mary (Kay) Hastings: 50th wed...

Bob and Mary (Kay) Hastings: 50th wedding anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Record

Bob and Mary Hastings recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends at Wooster United Methodist Church. They were married Dec. 23, 1966 at Grace United Methodist Church in Washington Court House by the Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Court House Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brooke daulton Conover 5 min Brookesucksdick 11
Who's the guy with the giant neck tattoo? 22 min Your a Joke 5
Sarah Knorr 1 hr Mandy 1
Crack house on grove st? 1 hr TiredOfTraffic 1
You Haven't Come That Far Gigi Evans 2 hr You Know Who 1
Who Is Julie Gray? 4 hr Me123me 18
justin wolfe 6 hr Balls 6
See all Washington Court House Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Court House Forum Now

Washington Court House Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington Court House Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Washington Court ...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,957 • Total comments across all topics: 277,774,911

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC