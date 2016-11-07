Sarah Palin to campaign for Trump in ...

Sarah Palin to campaign for Trump in Powell

Nov 7, 2016 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

The Donald Trump campaign has added a stop in Powell tonight as Sarah Palin works Ohio ahead of Tuesday's election. The vice presidential running mate to Republican John McCain in 2008 is scheduled to appear at the Trump-Pence campaign's Delaware County office at 3965 N. Hampton Dr. at 7:10 p.m. The former Alaska governor also is scheduled to conduct meet-and-greets with voters today in Cincinnati, Kettering, Washington Court House and Zanesville.

