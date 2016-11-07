Sarah Palin to campaign for Trump in Powell
The Donald Trump campaign has added a stop in Powell tonight as Sarah Palin works Ohio ahead of Tuesday's election. The vice presidential running mate to Republican John McCain in 2008 is scheduled to appear at the Trump-Pence campaign's Delaware County office at 3965 N. Hampton Dr. at 7:10 p.m. The former Alaska governor also is scheduled to conduct meet-and-greets with voters today in Cincinnati, Kettering, Washington Court House and Zanesville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Washington Court House Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mike smith
|6 hr
|Realtalk
|14
|Shannon routte
|6 hr
|dumbbb
|1
|Jenny Jordan
|6 hr
|didulearn
|13
|Linzi Noel
|6 hr
|didulearn
|1
|Lindsay Lemons
|6 hr
|didulearn
|1
|Tonda Reed
|6 hr
|PlaCeBo
|22
|Tommy Armstrong
|9 hr
|LoversLane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Court House Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC