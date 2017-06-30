New Ri DMV computer system launches
The Rhode Island Department of Motor Vehicle in Cranston reopened with some restrictions Wednesday as the highly anticipated new computer system was launched. Normally, most people do not enjoy going to the DMV but a few hours into the new systems rollout, things appeared to be running smoothly.
