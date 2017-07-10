Increased awareness is never a negative
Although a resolution by Representative Camille Vella-Wilkinson to set up a panel of five people to objectively investigate sexual harassment claims within the Rhode Island National Guard was ultimately unsuccessful, the base merits of the resolution stand out as praiseworthy nonetheless.
