Hit-and-run destroys traffic message board trailer in Warwick

Sunday Jul 2

Warwick Police are searching for the driver who struck and "destroyed" a Variable message board trailer on Oakland Beach Avenue Sunday afternoon. Police responded around 12:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of a crash involving the message board in the area of Oakland Beach Avenue and Gordon Avenue.

